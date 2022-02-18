Fun ideas for midwinter break with better family health in mind

Both insurers provide these and similar events throughout the year to impact the health and well-being across the region.

You don’t have to leave home for many of the Hallmark winter break activities. That includes recipes to make healthy snacks as a family as well as the ability to download February-themed coloring book pages and directions for making a “Snow Pal” outdoors.

Find those and register for the following events at bcbswny.com/februaryfun. The site also includes information about outdoor activities at 32 parks in the region.

Rock climbing

The Central Rock Gym, 55 Chicago St., kicks off special events from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday with a $5 discount on a rock-climbing day pass, and free rental equipment while it lasts. Unlike other events below, the discount is for Hallmark members only.

The Buffalo Zoo

The zoo, 300 Parkside Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday during the winter. Next week, it also will be open the same hours on Monday.