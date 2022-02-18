Fun ideas for midwinter break with better family health in mind

Mackenzie Martin, 2½, has lived most of her life during a pandemic, with parents trying to handle workdays and family free time while keeping her safe – and active.
“Getting her outdoors is something that I always look to do because she's got a lot of energy and our house is only so big,” said her mother, Gina, community affairs representative for Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “I know the longer kids are outside doing something, the longer they take a nap.”
Easier said than done during winter in Buffalo, which is why Hallmark created February Fun, designed to give families more options this month – particularly next week, during midwinter break from school.
Its health insurance members – and others in the region – are welcome to enjoy free ice skating, special Buffalo Zoo programs and activities to do at home.
Independent Health has its share of events this month, too, including free guided walks on Thursdays at Tiftt Nature Preserve and PlayStreets sports for kids 5-18 at various city sites, including 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. next week at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Health insurance members also can save up to 20% on ice skating, curling and other winter activities at Buffalo RiverWorks. Visit independenthealth.com/events to learn more.
Both insurers provide these and similar events throughout the year to impact the health and well-being across the region.
You don’t have to leave home for many of the Hallmark winter break activities. That includes recipes to make healthy snacks as a family as well as the ability to download February-themed coloring book pages and directions for making a “Snow Pal” outdoors.
Find those and register for the following events at bcbswny.com/februaryfun. The site also includes information about outdoor activities at 32 parks in the region.
Rock climbing
The Central Rock Gym, 55 Chicago St., kicks off special events from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday with a $5 discount on a rock-climbing day pass, and free rental equipment while it lasts. Unlike other events below, the discount is for Hallmark members only.
The Buffalo Zoo
The zoo, 300 Parkside Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday during the winter. Next week, it also will be open the same hours on Monday.
“Not many people are willing to brave the cold and the snow to come out but many of our animals are so active in the winter and in the snow,” said Jackie Levinson, team leader for school programs. “Our polar bears, for example, love this time of year. They're often swimming in their pools in the middle of winter, in the middle of a snowstorm, with no cares whatsoever.”
Levinson will lead three online programs next week for families who prefer to stay cozy indoors, using cameras on the exhibition grounds to bring the zoo home to viewers:
Zoo’s Clues: 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Those who participate will get clues on the way to discovering which animals Levinson is describing. Designed for the prekindergarten set.
Rainforest Experience: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Learn more about the rainforest ecosystem and how animals adapt to live in each of its four layers. For kids of all ages, though will be geared toward elementary and junior high school students.
Wild Winter Animals: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. Learn about strategies animals use in order to survive in winter. For kids of all ages, though will be geared for students in grades 1-3.
Ice at Canalside
Free skate: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, 130 Main St. Bumper cars and curling also free on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Classic Rink
Free Skate: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 41 Riley St., East Aurora. Register online and receive a free hot chocolate and water. Skate rentals cost $4.
“People will be able to come and enjoy the outside and get some good, healthy skating, and do it for free,” said rink General Manager Scott More, East Aurora High School lacrosse coach and father of three. “Anytime kids can get outside and do things that challenge them, it’s a good thing. This is also something that touches on mental health, and that's incredibly important right now.”
It can be easy during the warmer months to go to the park and take a walk outside but Buffalo outdoors – when the weather cooperates – can also lift the spirits, said Hallmark spokeswoman Amy Hartmann.
“Having these types of events available is really important … especially as everyone is still working through the pandemic,” said Hartmann, who with her husband took their 6-month-old son, Parker, sledding earlier this month.
“It was nice to be outside and doing something different,” she said with a smile, “even if it took longer to get him in his snowsuit than we spent outside.”
