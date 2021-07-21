Frustration mounts as U.S. extends border shutdown

"Our responsibility, of course, is to look after the best interests of Canadians and to follow the advice of our public health officials," Blair said. "That's precisely what we have done."

Advocates of an open border in the U.S. said, though, that the Biden administration wasn't acting in the best interest of Americans.

“As Canada prepares to further open the border next month, the United States is failing to reciprocate, jeopardizing an already tenuous recovery for thousands of businesses, families and communities across Upstate New York," said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who vowed to do "everything in my power" to open the border.

Dottie Gallagher, president of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, said it was "illogical" to continue to close the land border when Canadians and Americans have long been able to fly between the two countries.

"I just don't understand what this accomplishes," she said. "I only understand that this is doing absolute harm to the businesses in our region."

The continuing shutdown also does absolute harm to the many families that remain separated by the border, said Devon Weber, founder of Let Us Reunite, another group that represents such families.

"Tragic is not a word I use often, but I think that's where we are at this point," said Weber, who lives in Montreal but has family in New York. "It's been 17 months. There's been no comment from the White House. There's no plan. There's no metrics. There's no light at the end of the tunnel."

