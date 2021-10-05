Fruit Belt land trust touted by India Walton 'performing fine,' funder says. Byron Brown is unimpressed

"The land trust was really born out of the thought that the Medical Campus was coming in whether we like it or not," said Walton, who lived in the Fruit Belt at the time. "High-income earners were coming, whether we like it or not. We actually welcome that, but not in the sense that it’s going to displace or cause hardship for the people who have already been here."

She and others initially took aim at parking protections to prevent Medical Campus workers from swamping neighborhood streets. Then they restarted discussions about using land as leverage to get community benefits agreements from developers.

Any agreements to help residents would be moot if they couldn't afford to live there. So attention shifted to using the land to keep people in place and create a mixed-income neighborhood.

"That's what we believe creates healthy communities," Walton said.

"We are not opposed to development. We just want to be included, and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to have that expectation," she added. "Every development that happens in this community should benefit the community in some way."

Using funds from the Enterprise grant, the land trust pursued three programs: