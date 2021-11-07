Fruit Belt agency to host community conversation Tuesday

The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, an agency founded and located in the Fruit Belt, would like to hear from neighbors about their visions for the community and how to reignite a sense of neighborhood. The agency also will share information about BFNC services that can help community residents.
Chandra Redfern, the agency's new CEO, is inviting the community to a conversation about the Fruit Belt neighborhood at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Moot Center, 292 High St.
Those planning to attend are asked to let organizers know by calling 856-0363 or emailing lharwell@bfnc.org
– News Staff