Frontier Middle School conducts "'hold in place' exercise following incident

Frontier Middle School conducted a hold in place exercise Tuesday morning in response to an isolated incident, according to a message to parents that was posted on the Frontier Central School District website by Superintendent Christopher Swiatek.

The drill, a response to short-term emergencies, was held under the guidance of the district’s School Resource Officer, Dennis Horrigan, and the Frontier Middle School Administrative Team. The Hamburg Police Department also assisted. Without going into detail about the incident, the school district alerted parents that it was quickly resolved and the school building was immediately secured.

The Hamburg Police Department lifted the hold in place directive at about 1:35 p.m., and normal operations were resumed at the school. Swiatek said both state and federal law preclude school officials from divulging details of the incident, but said no one was hurt.

