From the editor: Reporting the second decade of Buffalo's resurgence

• A surprisingly large sports industry – not just Pegula Sports & Entertainment, but New Era Cap Co., Delaware North Cos. and others – has become an economic driver.

• And maybe the biggest potential of all dangles tantalizingly in front of us. As others grapple with rising seas, deadly heat, wildfires, persistent droughts, more tornadoes and bigger hurricanes – none of which plague Western New York – could Buffalo become a climate refuge?

