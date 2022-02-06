From the editor: Reporting the second decade of Buffalo's resurgence

The cover headline on Prospectus in today’s Buffalo News says it best: Welcome to a growing Buffalo.
In the past decade, a new Buffalo Niagara has risen. The changes are remarkable:
• Entrepreneurs, full of energy and big ideas, are starting companies and willing them past obstacles. You have heard about ACV Auctions Inc., a company started in 2015 that now has a stock market valuation of $1.8 billion. But other breakout companies are waiting in the wings.
• Buildings sprouted on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, filled with more doctors and new researchers seeking the next great breakthroughs.
• The seeds of a new green energy industry have been sown.
• Our universities, led by UB, joined the fierce competition for discoveries that breed new companies and new industries.
• New money, a large chunk of it invested by Washington, D.C., developer Douglas Jemal, is rebuilding our region.
• Manufacturing, fed by new technology, is growing again.
• A surprisingly large sports industry – not just Pegula Sports & Entertainment, but New Era Cap Co., Delaware North Cos. and others – has become an economic driver.
• And maybe the biggest potential of all dangles tantalizingly in front of us. As others grapple with rising seas, deadly heat, wildfires, persistent droughts, more tornadoes and bigger hurricanes – none of which plague Western New York – could Buffalo become a climate refuge?
Prospectus is The News’ annual look at where our region has been and where it is going. The five sections in today’s newspaper and the special section on BuffaloNews.com take an inside look at how Buffalo Niagara business is changing. We peek inside the startup scene, provide a guide to Buffalo’s next wave of building and ask local experts how our region’s companies can lead on diversity.
As we enter the second decade of Buffalo’s resurgence, the story has changed. For much of the past decade, we reported about a gusher of public money, intended to be like an adrenaline shot for a heart attack patient. The Buffalo Billion. The hundreds of millions poured into the Medical Campus. State, federal and New York Power Authority money to clean rivers, create parks and develop the waterfront.
The adrenaline worked. It built confidence, attracted hundreds of millions in private investment, wooed back Buffalo expats, kept our kids from leaving and attracted new talent.
Now the story is about what that energy generates. New ideas are zooming across the region. As Covid loosens its grip, will the second decade of Buffalo’s resurgence turn into the region’s most fervid business decade in a century?
