From the editor: One year and counting since we left the newsroom

The newspapers from March 2020 still hang on the wall in the news conference room.

A year’s worth of papers are piled on the design director’s desk. Cups and bottles are still scattered around the newsroom. (As far as I know, nothing is growing in the newsroom refrigerators.)

A year ago, Buffalo News reporters and editors began working from home. Like office workers across Western New York and the country, we haven’t been back.

In our lifetimes, there has never been a story like Covid-19. The pandemic turned us into shut-ins, closed large segments of our economy, exhausted doctors and nurses, widened a cultural chasm and sickened millions. It killed and killed, the old especially.

Meanwhile, we weathered the deepest recession since the Great Depression, a quarrelsome election and anti-democracy violence. America grappled with a racial reckoning. Fresh scandal consumed Albany. And the Buffalo Bills came oh-so-close to the Super Bowl.

What a year.

For those of you reading this in section D of your newspaper, a large corps showed up every day at Buffalo News facilities to bring you a printed newspaper. They ran the presses and delivered the papers. We take great pride in their work and dedication.