From the editor: One year and counting since we left the newsroom

The newspapers from March 2020 still hang on the wall in the news conference room.
A year’s worth of papers are piled on the design director’s desk. Cups and bottles are still scattered around the newsroom. (As far as I know, nothing is growing in the newsroom refrigerators.)
A year ago, Buffalo News reporters and editors began working from home. Like office workers across Western New York and the country, we haven’t been back.
In our lifetimes, there has never been a story like Covid-19. The pandemic turned us into shut-ins, closed large segments of our economy, exhausted doctors and nurses, widened a cultural chasm and sickened millions. It killed and killed, the old especially.
Meanwhile, we weathered the deepest recession since the Great Depression, a quarrelsome election and anti-democracy violence. America grappled with a racial reckoning. Fresh scandal consumed Albany. And the Buffalo Bills came oh-so-close to the Super Bowl.
What a year.
For those of you reading this in section D of your newspaper, a large corps showed up every day at Buffalo News facilities to bring you a printed newspaper. They ran the presses and delivered the papers. We take great pride in their work and dedication.
Despite the conditions, News reporters and photographers were in hospitals, at protests and taking pictures from front yards. But much of what you read, on your phone or in your newspaper, was reported from kitchen tables, bedrooms turned into offices, front porches and attics. Thanks to video calls, we have seen it all.
(In our video news meetings, cats have blocked cameras, walked across keyboards and climbed up backs. In video calls with marketing and other business departments, barking dogs are more common.)
Support Local Journalism
From the start, Buffalo News journalists set out to go beyond the press conferences and sound bites. Among the thousands of pandemic stories and photographs published by The News the past 12 months:
Inside the Covid wards. Early in the pandemic, reporter Tim O’Shei and photographer Sharon Cantillon took readers inside the scariest place in town: the Covid wards at big local hospitals.
Tracking Covid. Our reporters recognized early that while Johns Hopkins and the New York Times created great national Covid tracking resources, there was no single place to see key measures for Western New York. A team of reporters started their own spreadsheets, cobbling together state, county and local data into a single place, updated daily. They often had to decipher discrepancies between state and local data sources and press public officials for more consistent information. The insights became part of a project designed by reporter Caitlin Dewey to track and analyze critical Covid-19 metrics.
The real remote learning. When schools abruptly closed in March, no one expected remote learning to go smoothly. But by the start of fall classes, parents had reason to hope. Cantillon and fellow photographer Harry Scull spent the fall with two families to show readers how remote learning really worked.
Out of Work in Western New York. In a collaboration with the New York Times and 10 other local news outlets, Dewey chronicled the lives of seven people who had lost their jobs during the pandemic.
Covid in Black neighborhoods. In a data analysis of Covid testing, Dewey and Patrick Lakamp showed that per capita Covid case counts were nearly twice as high in Erie County’s five majority Black zip codes as in the rest of the county.
The weary, red faces of Covid. Photo Director Cathaleen Curtiss, whose daughter is an infectious disease physician’s assistant, had seen how tired and worn her daughter’s face was. That inspired Cantillon’s photo series looking into the eyes of our health-care heroes.
78 high schools, 323 seniors. Because hope is important, photographer Mark Mulville set out to do something special for 2020’s high school seniors. Inspired by a Virginia photographer, Mulville photographed a handful of seniors from every Western New York high school. The result: a gallery of 323 seniors from 78 schools in the eight counties of Western New York. Mulville traveled 2,008 miles to get the portraits.
From beginning to end, we aimed to capture the zeitgeist. March 14 a year ago, Tim O’Shei wrote one of my favorite pandemic stories: “I went to Wegmans at 5:47 a.m. Saturday. Oh. My. God.” This March 7, Tom Precious cracked the code in “Our reporter unlocks the secrets of getting a vaccine appointment.” Hint: Be online at two minutes past the hour.