From the editor: After 446 days, we are back in The Buffalo News newsroom

Most staff will return to the newsroom at least part of the time this month. After the Fourth of July, most of the staff will be back in the newsroom most of the time. We will use the summer to figure out how post-pandemic work will be different.

This isn't the end of the pandemic – or now endemic, as we recently reported – but it is an important step in the return to normal.

Newsrooms are special places. My favorite newsroom movie is "The Paper," a 1994 film starring Michael Keaton, Glenn Close and Robert Duvall. Keaton plays the city editor of a New York City tabloid, fighting to get a big story while battling his bosses and contemplating a job at a rival paper.

News Assistant Managing Editor Bruce Andriatch says "Spotlight" and "All the President's Men" are the best newspaper movies, but "The Paper" is the best newsroom movie. Says Andriatch: "Everything about it is perfect."