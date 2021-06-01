From the editor: After 446 days, we are back in The Buffalo News newsroom

Sharon Gleason, who is in charge of our digital news report, came through the newsroom doors at 6:05 a.m. She sat down, updated BuffaloNews.com and edited the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter.
For the first time in 446 days, The Buffalo News is being created from the newsroom.
On Friday, March 13, 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic spread, Buffalo News reporters, photographers and editors began working from home. Since then stragglers wandered through the newsroom from time to time (Sean Kirst and Andrew Galarneau were regulars), but most of the staff worked safely from home.
Today we started returning. Sports Editor Josh Barnett is back in his corner and Editorial Page Editor Kevin Walter in his office. Columnist Kirst is schmoozing the room. Political writer Robert McCarthy is schmoozing the world.
We hope you never noticed we were gone. Though we worked remotely, The News staff labored nonstop to cover five of the biggest stories of our lives: a pandemic, the deepest recession since the Great Depression, a racial reckoning, an election marked by violence – and the Bills coming within one game of the Super Bowl.
Today's return to the newsroom is what retailers and restaurants call a "soft opening." Like people throughout Western New York, newsroom staff is still contending with remote schooling, child care uncertainty and immunity issues for themselves and family members.
Most staff will return to the newsroom at least part of the time this month. After the Fourth of July, most of the staff will be back in the newsroom most of the time. We will use the summer to figure out how post-pandemic work will be different.
This isn't the end of the pandemic – or now endemic, as we recently reported – but it is an important step in the return to normal.
Support Local Journalism
Newsrooms are special places. My favorite newsroom movie is "The Paper," a 1994 film starring Michael Keaton, Glenn Close and Robert Duvall. Keaton plays the city editor of a New York City tabloid, fighting to get a big story while battling his bosses and contemplating a job at a rival paper.
News Assistant Managing Editor Bruce Andriatch says "Spotlight" and "All the President's Men" are the best newspaper movies, but "The Paper" is the best newsroom movie. Says Andriatch: "Everything about it is perfect."
Duvall walks out of his office and screams "3:07" (and later "3:09") when no one shows up for the 3 p.m. news meeting. In four decades, I'm not sure I have ever been to a newsroom meeting that started on time. In scene after scene, building guys are on ladders in the background trying to fix something in the ceiling.
My favorite scene: In Keaton's office, four people talk at him at once. A reporter who wants a new chair. A reporter trying to steal a story. A columnist convinced his life is threatened. And his about-to-give-birth wife, a reporter who is sure she is missing out on the fun. Everybody keeps talking until the columnist, played by Randy Quaid, fires a gun into a stack of newspapers.
Take away the gun, and that's what newsroom life is like.
At The News, we have a classic newsroom. The computers are new but the desks are from 1974. Digital readership flashes from a big screen on the wall but yellowed newspapers are scattered about.
Before Covid, we loved giving tours of The News. We look forward to the day when you can come back and visit our very own movie set.
It's great to be back.