It takes the removal of three letters to change "parking" to "park."

At one of Buffalo's most well-known institutions, it also takes $1 million.

Rep. Brian Higgins on Tuesday announced that he has helped secure $1 million in federal funding to replace what used to be a parking lot in front of the former Albright-Knox Art Gallery with a half-acre of lawn space when the newly renovated gallery reopens in June as the Buffalo Albright-Knox-Gundlach Art Museum.

Dubbed the "Great Lawn," the proposed new space is intended to re-connect the museum to Buffalo's system of parks and parkways, said Janne Sirén, director of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

"Thanks to Congressman Higgins' advocacy, what used to be a parking lot, a dull parking lot, will now be more than half an acre of public greenspace, an extension of Frederick Law Olmsted's beloved Delaware Park," Sirén said during a news conference held on the new steps to the neoclassical structure that began as the original museum building in 1905.

"The 'Great Lawn' will be a true community space where people can have picnics, play games, read books or just to relax. In short, it will be an inspiring ... gathering space that is integrated into the urban fabric of the city we all call home," he added.

Sirén is overseeing a $230 million renovation of the museum, the largest capital campaign for a cultural organization in Western New York's history.

Higgins said it is no coincidence that 19th century landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted came to Buffalo in 1868 to lay out a park and ended up building a park system inside which the former Albright-Knox Art Gallery eventually was located.

"This corridor with this beautiful institution, the Albright-Knox-Gundlach Art Museum is the best location in all of Western New York," said Higgins.

Higgins said parking on the site will go underground while the "Great Lawn" provides a more open and welcoming vista for visitors.

"This museum is for everyone, and this project that we're announcing funding for today – $1 million – is designed to open this up. It's a welcoming mat to the entire community of Buffalo and Western New York," said Higgins.

Founded in 1862, the former Albright-Knox Art Gallery, which is entirely within Delaware Park, is among the oldest art museums in the country. The museum features grand staircases on both the east and west ends of the original building, along 102 columns, said to be second only to the number of columns on the U.S. Capitol Building. The museum was first expanded in 1962, with the addition of a modernist wing that included an auditorium, restaurant and additional gallery space.

The Jeffery E. Gundlach Building, currently under construction, will add 30,000 square feet of gallery space for the museum's collection of 7,000 pieces of contemporary and modern art.