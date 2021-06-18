From Lower West Side to CEO: Yancey Spruill rises from Buffalo roots

A new outlook

Atlanta was a dramatic change of scenery for Spruill.

“It wasn't the Atlanta of today – it was becoming the Atlanta of today,” he said. The city was progressive, populated by Black leaders and Black businesspeople.

“It just growth,” he said. “And it was perfect for me to come out of an environment where the world seemed to be ending on Buffalo economically and go to a place where the possibilities were infinite.”

Spruill found good mentors in Atlanta. Some of them were even former Buffalonians who had relocated there.

“It was a great combination that I think set me on the trajectory that I was on, because I went from a world where the possibility was, hopefully you get one of the few jobs that come up at $22 an hour in a manufacturing plant, and go get an engineering degree,” he said.

After college, Spruill took a job with Corning Inc. in North Carolina. This was the late 1980s, when Corning’s optical fiber business was ascendant.

"The world was being wired with fiber,” he said. “This was pre-internet."

Spruill liked working for Corning. But he knew he wasn’t an engineer at heart.