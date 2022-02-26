From Lorne Greene to Paul Cambria: Variety Kids Telethon hits year 60

In 1962, the Variety Club of Buffalo held its first telethon to benefit ailing children in Western New York. The stars of two popular TV shows – Lorne Greene from "Bonanza" and Joe E. Ross from "Car 54, Where Are You?" – were among the celebrities who helped raise more than $80,000.
Sixty years and nearly $40 million later, the telethon continues its successful run on March 5-6.
The annual Variety Kids Telethon will be broadcast live on March 5 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on WGRZ, Channel 2.
It will continue on March 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on WBBZ, Channel 67.1, Cable 5.
Organizers call the telethon the longest-running locally produced TV event of its kind in the United States. They say the event has raised nearly $40 million over the decades for the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and other charities that benefit kids.
Few people know more about the hospital's impact than Katrina Gilbert Reynolds, 62, a Buffalo nurse who performed as a dancer on 16 telethons after receiving a prosthetic right leg at the hospital when she was 2 years old.
"I would not be the person I am today without that hospital. They gave me my prosthetic leg, and that's where I learned to walk," she said. "The people who took care of me at the Robert Warner Rehab Center are the people who influenced me to become a registered nurse."
Later, Reynolds' granddaughter and great-granddaughter – Unique White, 26, and Avonya White, 3 – would also receive artificial limbs and physical therapy from the same children's hospital.
"I was born with a deformed right leg bone. My own kids were normal, but my granddaughter and great-granddaughter also were born with deformed legs," Reynolds said. "Doctors tell me it is not hereditary, but I wonder about that."
"All three of us have Children's Hospital and the telethon to be thankful for," she added. "Some kids used to make fun of me. When they saw me dancing on the telethon, it was like I became a celebrity. Everybody wanted to be my cousin."
Buffalo attorney Paul J. Cambria, this year’s telethon co-host with Darius G. Pridgen, Buffalo Common Council president and senior pastor at True Bethel Church, said he is proud to be part of the event.
“To Buffalo, the telethon is like chicken wings and beef on weck,” Cambria said.
“The Variety telethon has not only been a long-standing tradition in our community, but its support of children’s hospital over the last 60 years has been an integral part of ensuring we are able to care for the kids and families of Western New York,” said Allegra C. Jaros, president of the hospital.
“Variety’s donations to our Robert Warner Rehabilitation Center have made such an impact in the lives of our patients.”
Buffalo’s Variety Club was formed in 1934 by a group of local business people, professionals and other volunteers who began raising funds to “transform, uplift, and enrich the lives of children living with illness, disability or disadvantage.”
They began the telethon after a call for help from the late Dr. Robert Warner, a world-renowned pediatrician and founding director of the rehabilitation center at Children’s Hospital.
Warner asked the Variety Club to help with funding to improve the hospital's facilities for kids with special needs.
The first telethon was broadcast by Channel 2. Channel 7 then became its home for many years until 2020, when the event returned to Channel 2 and WBBZ-TV became a partner.
Over the decades, thousands of volunteers took part in the effort to use television to encourage viewers and businesses to become donors.
The list of of celebrities who appeared on the show includes actors Burt Reynolds, Ted Knight, Alan Thicke, Clarence Williams III, June Lockhart, Chelsea Noble, Kirk Cameron, Forrest Tucker, Lee Majors, Jose Ferrer, Frank Gorshin and Maureen McCormick.
Musical performers included the the Scintas, the Goo Goo Dolls, Lou Rawls, Della Reese, John Davidson, Bobby Rydell, Bobby Militello, Maynard Ferguson, Mickey Dolenz, Clint Holmes, Susan Anton, Jeannie C. Riley and Jon “Bowzer” Bauman.
Also, TV personalities Mike Douglas, Kathie Lee Gifford, Soupy Sales, Peter Marshall and Rip Taylor, and Buffalo Bills stars Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and Steve Tasker.
In addition to Cambria and Pridgen, those appearing on this year’s telethon will include singers Frankie Scinta, Joshua Vacanti, Cami Clune and "Singing Policeman" Moe Badger from the Buffalo Police; Robbie Takac from the Goo Goo Dolls; several local bands and Buffalo Bills great Darryl Talley.
Several Channel 2 news anchors and local radio hosts will also appear this year.
John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital is one of only 43 free-standing children's hospitals in the nation.
One of its patients is this year's "celebrity child," 5-year-old Giovani "Gio" Fiore of the Town of Tonawanda.
Born at 34 weeks, Gio is described as an adorable little guy who has been diagnosed with epilepsy and quadriplegic cerebral palsy. He attends kindergarten, loves swimming and "jamming" to music, organizers said.
But he also requires around-the-clock care, and Cambria said the needs of Gio and kids like him are what make volunteers return each year for the telethon.
"The impact these telethons have had...it means the world to these families," said Reynolds, who will appear twice at this year's event. "I can tell you, it's important."