From Lorne Greene to Paul Cambria: Variety Kids Telethon hits year 60

In 1962, the Variety Club of Buffalo held its first telethon to benefit ailing children in Western New York. The stars of two popular TV shows – Lorne Greene from "Bonanza" and Joe E. Ross from "Car 54, Where Are You?" – were among the celebrities who helped raise more than $80,000.

Sixty years and nearly $40 million later, the telethon continues its successful run on March 5-6.

The annual Variety Kids Telethon will be broadcast live on March 5 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on WGRZ, Channel 2.

It will continue on March 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on WBBZ, Channel 67.1, Cable 5.

Organizers call the telethon the longest-running locally produced TV event of its kind in the United States. They say the event has raised nearly $40 million over the decades for the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and other charities that benefit kids.

Few people know more about the hospital's impact than Katrina Gilbert Reynolds, 62, a Buffalo nurse who performed as a dancer on 16 telethons after receiving a prosthetic right leg at the hospital when she was 2 years old.