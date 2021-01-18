From John Cusack to the Iron Sheikh, Bills' success is drawing wide notice

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who is now running for New York City mayor, also is taking notice.

"It sure feels like the Bills are going to the Super Bowl," Yang tweeted.

It sure feels like the Bills are going to the Super Bowl. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) January 18, 2021

And the Iron Sheikh, the famed '80s professional wrestler, had a profanely enthusiastic, all-caps tweet for Bills fans late Saturday. It read, in part:

"BUFFALO BILLS YOU PLAY WITH IRON SHEIK CLASS. TONIGHT YOU ARE NUMBER 1 BABYFACE OF THE EARTH." (A "babyface" is the hero or good-guy wrestler matched up against a "heel," or bad-guy wrestler.)

This comes after Hollywood star John Cusack, replying to a fan who asked if he was a Bills fan, wrote to the delight of Buffalonians, "I love all underdogs - so yeah always liked bills."