From John Cusack to the Iron Sheik, Bills' success is drawing wide notice

The Buffalo Bills have always had Wolf Blitzer's support, but now they've got Dan Rather's attention, too.
Blitzer, the CNN anchor, is a lifelong Bills fan who sprinkles references to the team into broadcasts and social media posts. He's one of a number of well-known figures with Buffalo ties who wear their love of the team on their sleeves. Think actor William Fichtner, a Cheektowaga native, or Olympic swimmer Summer Sanders, who married a Hamburg guy.
But the Bills' unimaginably successful blitz through the 2020 NFL regular season and playoffs has other celebrities paying attention.
Rather, the retired anchor of "CBS Evening News," noted the improbability of the Bills' surge after the team beat the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night to clinch an appearance in Sunday's AFC championship game.
"If you want an omen for 2021 that this year may be a wee bit different, I suggest Exhibit 1a: The #Bills," Rather tweeted Saturday night.
If you want an omen for 2021 that this year may be a wee bit different, may I suggest Exhibit 1a: The #Bills.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 17, 2021
Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who is now running for New York City mayor, also is taking notice.
"It sure feels like the Bills are going to the Super Bowl," Yang tweeted.
It sure feels like the Bills are going to the Super Bowl.— Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) January 18, 2021
And the Iron Sheik, the famed '80s professional wrestler, had a profanely enthusiastic, all-caps tweet for Bills fans late Saturday. It read, in part:
"BUFFALO BILLS YOU PLAY WITH IRON SHEIK CLASS. TONIGHT YOU ARE NUMBER 1 BABYFACE OF THE EARTH." (A "babyface" is the hero or good-guy wrestler matched up against a "heel," or bad-guy wrestler.)
This comes after Hollywood star John Cusack, replying to a fan who asked if he was a Bills fan, wrote to the delight of Buffalonians, "I love all underdogs - so yeah always liked bills."
The Bills even had God on their side, for once – at least, the popular Twitter account @TheTweetOfGod, which sent out a note of support on Saturday for the Bills only to delete it later. Hopefully this isn't an ominous sign.
He did, one week earlier, send this promising note to his 6.2 million followers:
"I am not breaking My vow of strict noninterference with the outcome of sporting events. However, #BillsMafia."