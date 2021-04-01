From fables to pop-ups, rare children's books on display at Central Library

The mechanics of later pop-up books on display become more complicated and three-dimensional, like a 1934 edition of "Red Riding Hood with the Big Bad Wolf" and the 360-degree pop-up "Ali Baba" published in 1942.

"It looks very complicated, but it's really just a bunch of accordion-folded pieces of paper that have been cut to create a three-dimensional scene," Pickard explained. "When the boards come together you have the whole thing in the round."

Among the early flip books is Kellogg's Corn Flakes promotional flip book, "Funny Jungleland Moving Pictures." It was the first cereal box prize when it came out in 1909, and would continue to be offered in different editions until 1937.

Picture books include a 1957 first edition of Dr. Seuss' "Cat in the Hat" and his first children's book, "And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street" published in 1937.

"Picture Books are fun because they are meant to be read over and over again, are usually only 32 pages long, and the pictures enhance the words and help with word recognition," Chemun said.

Crockett Johnson's wordless "Harold and the Purple Crayon" is featured in a 1955 first edition.

Many of the early or first-edition books celebrate beloved characters known the world over.