From bad to worse: Power outages reported in Orchard Park

More than 6,000 customers of NYSEG, mostly in the town and village of Orchard Park, lost power amid the lake-effect snowstorm pummeling the Southtowns Friday morning.

The utility company said on its website that more 3,000 customers in the town and 1,800 customers in the village had no power this morning as of 8:45 a.m. There were also several hundred customers without power in the Town of Hamburg, according to NYSEG.