From bad to worse: Power outages reported in Orchard Park

More than 6,000 customers of NYSEG, mostly in the town and village of Orchard Park, lost power amid the lake-effect snowstorm pummeling the Southtowns Friday morning.
Support Local Journalism
The utility company said on its website that more 3,000 customers in the town and 1,800 customers in the village had no power this morning as of 8:45 a.m. There were also several hundred customers without power in the Town of Hamburg, according to NYSEG.
"The storm is dropping heavy, wet snow which is taking down tree limbs and power lines," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Friday. "As always, NEVER approach a downed line."