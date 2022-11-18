 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From bad to worse: Power outages reported in Orchard Park

  • Updated
Snowblower

Joe Fruscione clears his driveway of almost 20 inches of snow in Orchard Park.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
More than 6,000 customers of NYSEG, mostly in the town and village of Orchard Park, lost power amid the lake-effect snowstorm pummeling the Southtowns Friday morning.

The utility company said on its website that more 3,000 customers in the town and 1,800 customers in the village had no power this morning as of 8:45 a.m. There were also several hundred customers without power in the Town of Hamburg, according to NYSEG.

"The storm is dropping heavy, wet snow which is taking down tree limbs and power lines," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Friday. "As always, NEVER approach a downed line."

Joe Fruscione clears his driveway of almost 20 inches of snow in Orchard Park.
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

