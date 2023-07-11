After Capitol riot offender Daniel Warmus posted videos of his encounters with Hamburg police, the police department's nonemergency phone lines were "inundated" with complaints and, in many cases, threats of violence, according to the U.S. Probation Office.

The calls came after Warmus posted the videos on his YouTube channel, with the most recent one posted July 3 showing an officer issuing a traffic warning to a motorist in Orchard Park.

"We're in Orchard Park here," Warmus says on the video. "Just busted this piggy out of his pigpen."

The volume of phone calls to the town's dispatch center overwhelmed dispatchers, who were unable to field calls regarding genuine emergencies, according to the probation office document filed in federal court Monday.

Most of the callers are from across the country and are not local, according to the office.

Warmus operates a YouTube channel called "Auditing Erie County," and he publicly posts videos of himself dealing with police officers at police stations and local government officials at government buildings over the right to film inside the buildings. His YouTube channel has nearly 72,000 subscribers. In most of his videos, he wanders around the buildings and shows his encounters with public employees, some of whom are friendly and others who seem uptight because of his presence. Warmus says he is exercising his constitutional right to film on public property.

His YouTube channel has a significant following, with many of his viewers often reacting to his encounters.

"Since Mr. Warmus' first video of an interaction with a Hamburg police officer, the department has received hundreds of frivolous calls threating violence towards their officers or other members of law enforcement," according to the court filing. "When the formal process to file a complaint is explained to the caller, they do not do so."

Daniel Warmus of Alden was sentenced to 45 days in custody to be followed by 24 months of probation for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was among the first wave of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol.

Given the nature of the calls, the police department believes the officers are "in danger of retaliation by members of the audience of his YouTube channel," according to the court filing.

Warmus, 39, an Alden resident and Orchard Park auto repair business owner, became the first Capitol riot defendant from Western New York to be sentenced to jail on a misdemeanor riot charge. He was sentenced to 45 days in custody to be followed by 24 months of probation for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was among the first wave of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol. One of his current supervised released conditions prohibits him from committing a felony or misdemeanor offense.

But a harassment or disorderly conduct charge would not violate his supervised release, because they are violations – not misdemeanor charges.

A probation officer who spoke with Warmus proposed adding a condition that would prohibit him from committing harassment or disorderly conduct, according to the probation office's court filing. Those violations of the state's penal law are less serious than misdemeanors or felonies.

Warmus declined to sign the waiver, so now a modification hearing is scheduled for Thursday before U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo. The office will ask the judge to impose a new condition forbidding Warmus from committing harassment or disorderly conduct. If he were to do so, that would violate his supervised release and he would face sanctions.

The probation office is not alleging that Warmus is making the phone calls to Hamburg police or forcing others to do so.

"However, he is encouraging all viewers of his videos to call and lists the contact information for the people in the videos," according to the court document. "If Mr. Warmus is sincere in his desire to better his communities and keep governments accountable, he can do it in a manner that does not lead to a disruption of business and employees living in fear. What is happening as a result of some of these videos is doing more damage to the community than good. Our office has been encouraging Mr. Warmus to use his influence to make a positive change and bridge the gap between the communities and the people that serve them."

Warmus has previously appeared before Vilardo when the probation office asked in February to modify his release conditions. At that time, the office asked the judge to prohibit Warmus from filming inside the public areas of government buildings and posting videos of himself encountering local officials.

Vilardo rejected the request, based on First Amendment grounds, saying, "It goes too far. It's too broad."

Most of the roughly 13-minute long video posted on July 3 shows Warmus' encounter with the motorist pulled over by the officer. It has attracted 87,000 views, with viewers posting nearly 900 comments reacting to the video.

The video shows the Hamburg officer, walking back to his vehicle and about to pull away from the scene, politely responding to Warmus, saying, "Hi. I'm doing well. How are you?"

In 2022, Daniel Warmus, an Alden auto repair business owner, became the first Capitol riot defendant from Western New York to be sentenced to jail on a misdemeanor riot charge.

But the new video also includes snippets of a previous encounter on July 11, 2022, with a Hamburg police officer on Route 5. In that video, Warmus parked his vehicle and approached the Hamburg officer, who was inside a patrol vehicle parked across from the former Bethlehem Steel plant, just outside of his jurisdiction in Lackawanna. Warmus took video of his encounter with the officer about being out of his jurisdiction, which led to Warmus being put in handcuffs.

Warmus is now suing the Town of Hamburg for alleged violations of his constitutional rights as he confronted and videotaped the officer.

Attorney Daniel J. DuBois, who is representing Warmus in the federal court hearing, declined comment Tuesday.

A message left with Hamburg police Tuesday was not immediately returned.