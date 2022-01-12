Frigid cold, Covid-19 rules seem to limit demand for Bills playoff game

But there are offsetting factors at play, Giammusso and others said, the numbers bear them out.

The lowest ticket price was falling throughout Wednesday morning, down to $44. In contrast, the cheapest ticket at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Dallas Cowboys game against the San Francisco 49ers was $175.

SeatGeek reports that tickets for Saturday's game at Highmark are going for an average price of $145 as of late Wednesday morning.

That's about $90 less than the next lowest average price, for the Arizona Cardinals game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles, with tickets to that Monday night tilt going for an average of $236.

The Philadelphia Eagles game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa has the highest average price at $493.

The Bills are usually at or near the bottom of the league when it comes to average ticket price, with Statista putting them fourth lowest in 2021 with an average ticket price of $82.49. But for wild-card weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals, with an average ticket price of $82.05 during the regular season, are seeing playoff tickets go for an average of $345 at their Paul Brown Stadium – $200 more than at Highmark.