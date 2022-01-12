Frigid cold, Covid-19 rules seem to limit demand for Bills playoff game

The Buffalo Bills wild-card game against the New England Patriots is the team's first home playoff game, at full capacity, in 25 years.
It's a Saturday night contest, a game time that's more convenient for fans traveling here from out of town.
And it's against a marquee opponent, the rival New England Patriots.
So why are so many tickets available to buy at such low prices?
Start with the weather, of course. With predicted game-time temperatures approaching 0 degrees, some fans are choosing to watch the game from the warmth and comfort of their homes.
Saturday, game day, will be the coldest of all, though shy of “unprecedented,” Don Paul says.
Further, the government policy requiring Canadian visitors to take a Covid-19 test before returning to their home country is putting a chill on interest from fans in that country.
And fear of the spread of the Omicron variant, combined with the vaccine mandate for everyone attending the game, also is likely keeping some fans away.
The effect is clear when you look at the ticket resale sites. Just before noon Wednesday, about 5,900 tickets were available for resale on StubHub, nearly double the number listed one day earlier.
And the Bills game has by far the lowest average ticket price among the six wild-card weekend NFL playoff games, according to SeatGeek.
"They're not great prices for a playoff game," said Nick Giammusso, owner of VIP TIX, a locally based ticket marketplace with three decades of experience in the industry.
Still, tens of thousands will fill Highmark Stadium on a frigid Saturday night and those who spoke to The Buffalo News said they wouldn't miss this game for anything.
This week's playoff game may turn out to be one of the coldest games the Bills have ever played. Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits at the 8:15 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Highmark Stadium.
This includes Paul Burdon, a fan from Ontario who is part of the close-knit group that tailgates in the Hammer Lot before games. Saturday is his birthday and he knows what he wants as a gift from the Bills.
"A win, straight up," Burdon said.
While the Bills hosted two playoff games last January, those were played under strict Covid-19 regulations that limited capacity to about 7,000 fans per game.
Saturday's game is the first home playoff contest at full capacity since Dec. 28, 1996, when the Bills lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in what was Jim Kelly's last appearance at quarterback.
That alone is enough to drive demand for this wild-card game, not to mention the fact the Bills are playing the Patriots, their easy-to-hate AFC East division nemeses.
And Giammusso said a Saturday night game is ideal timing, compared to a Sunday or Monday night game, for expat fans coming in from out of town. That's because they can fly or drive in Saturday morning or afternoon, stay overnight after the game and take their time getting back home on Sunday.
But there are offsetting factors at play, Giammusso and others said, the numbers bear them out.
The lowest ticket price was falling throughout Wednesday morning, down to $44. In contrast, the cheapest ticket at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Dallas Cowboys game against the San Francisco 49ers was $175.
SeatGeek reports that tickets for Saturday's game at Highmark are going for an average price of $145 as of late Wednesday morning.
That's about $90 less than the next lowest average price, for the Arizona Cardinals game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles, with tickets to that Monday night tilt going for an average of $236.
The Philadelphia Eagles game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa has the highest average price at $493.
The Bills are usually at or near the bottom of the league when it comes to average ticket price, with Statista putting them fourth lowest in 2021 with an average ticket price of $82.49. But for wild-card weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals, with an average ticket price of $82.05 during the regular season, are seeing playoff tickets go for an average of $345 at their Paul Brown Stadium – $200 more than at Highmark.
Prices had slipped for the final two home games of the Bills season on the resale market, as usually happens when the weather turns cold and snowy in December and January. Giammusso said he was seeing tickets dumped online for prices as low as $6 a piece.
The Bills have had miserable weather for some home games this season, including chilly, gale-force winds for the first Patriots contest of the season.
Saturday's game could be one of the coldest, if not the coldest, Bills home games ever.
And Covid-19 fears and regulations are keeping other fans away.