For the past 20 years, the Friends of Reinstein Woods has been an instrumental advocate for keeping the Cheektowaga nature preserve open to the public.

The volunteer-led group spearheaded the creation of the Reinstein Woods Environmental Educational Center on the preserve, a place where the community can come to learn about the 292-acre complex of forests, ponds and wetlands.

The group provides financial support for programs aimed at schoolchildren, teachers and underserved youth, and opportunities for paid student internships.

The group works hand in hand with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to protect and preserve the natural habitats at Reinstein Woods.

And after 20 years of advocating for the nature preserve, the group has no intentions of slowing down, said Eric Gallo, president of the Friends of Reinstein Woods board of directors.

“The group has done a lot of great things,” Gallo said.

The Friends of Reinstein Woods is gearing up for a major expansion of the education center.

When the Friends of Reinstein Woods group formed in 2003, the education center on the nature preserve was a garden shed and two portable toilets in the parking lot. The Friends worked with the DEC to open the education center in 2007.

However, the nature preserve’s offerings and needs have outgrown the current space.

The $7 million project, funded by the DEC, will add 7,000 square feet, more than doubling the size of the current educational center, Gallo said.

The expansion will include more room for exhibit space and outdoor recreation equipment, classroom space and new offices. A 1,400-square-foot multipurpose room will host environmental meetings, presentations and even birthday parties, Gallo said.

The expansion project will also offer improved accessibility for disabled visitors, including space for outdoor mobility equipment such as trail scooters.

“It really allows everybody to come and enjoy nature at the same time, during all four seasons,” Gallo said. “From snowshoeing in the winter to just hiking the trails in the fall to see the leaves and in the summer seeing the deer jump around and squirrels and chipmunks.”

Gallo said the project is still in its early stages, but construction should begin in early 2025.

Earlier this summer, the Friends of Reinstein Woods received a grant to build a woodland garden enclosure that will protect and establish the native forest.

With the grant, the group will enclose 0.81 acres of forest at the preserve and protect the foliage from the deer who live in the forest. The enclosure will protect existing trees and allow the establishment of native forest wildflowers and shrubs that are often eliminated by grazing deer.

“It allows nature to take its course and to grow and go forward as it should,” Gallo said.

And in honor of the group’s 20th anniversary, the Friends of Reinstein Woods has a $20,000 fundraising goal. The money will be used to continue to fund educational programs, like teacher workshops, after school programs and summer camps, Gallo said.

The funds will also be used to help maintain the woods’ natural habitats by removing invasive species, he said.

“We want to expand our attendance at the park,” Gallo said. “We’re looking to reach out to different groups and make sure people realize this beautiful woods is right here. We’re definitely working on getting the word out and making sure people know that it’s free for everybody to use.”