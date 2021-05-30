 Skip to main content
Friday is new deadline for Buffalo's 'Love Your Block' grant competition
Buffalo's 2021 "Love Your Block" application deadline has been extended until 3 p.m. Friday to reach additional residents, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Sunday.

Now in its third year, the program awards grants up to $1,500 to community groups, block clubs and small, locally-owned businesses for projects that will transform or beautify a public space.

This year’s target communities are: Broadway-Fillmore, Kensington-Bailey, Masten Park, Riverside, and Buffalo’s Upper and Lower West Side. Block clubs and community-based organizations outside of these five neighborhoods are eligible to apply, however preference will be given to projects in the targeted neighborhoods.

Proposed projects must fall in one of the four categories: vacant lot activation, community space revitalization, accessibility improvements or streetscape improvements.

The Division of Citizen Services and Love Your Block Team will host a grant writing workshop at the Belle Center, 104 Maryland Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday for anyone needing technical assistance on their grant application. 

For more information, visit the Buffalo Love Your Block Facebook page or www.buffalony.gov/1181/LoveYour-Block. Questions can also be emailed to: loveyourblock@city-buffalo.com or call the Division of Citizen Services at 851-5515

