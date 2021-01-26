 Skip to main content
Freezing rain, snow arrives for city, Northtowns
Three to 5 inches of snow are expected in Buffalo, the Northtowns and Niagara County starting Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow, as well as a small amount of ice accumulation, are also predicted for some areas south of Buffalo.

The weather service said freezing rain is expected in northern Erie and Genesee counties until 11 a.m. Several traffic accidents were reported Tuesday morning after freezing rain and snow began to cover roads.  

A wintry mix of precipitation started in the western Southern Tier around 8 a.m. Tuesday, with snow hitting areas to the north, including Erie County, at about 9 a.m.

Forecasters are predicting a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation, along with up to 3 inches of snow, in southern Erie, Wyoming and Livingston counties.

A winter weather advisory went into effect at 4 a.m. Tuesday for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. It runs through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Another winter weather advisory is scheduled to go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties as snow and some mixed precipitation spread across the region in the morning, the weather service said. The advisory runs through 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The snowfall could affect the late-morning and the evening commutes.

News Staff Reporter

