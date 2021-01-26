Freezing rain, snow arrives for city, Northtowns

Three to 5 inches of snow are expected in Buffalo, the Northtowns and Niagara County Tuesday , according to the National Weather Service.

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow, as well as a small amount of ice accumulation, are also predicted for some areas south of Buffalo.

Northern Erie, Niagara, Oreans, Genesee and Wyoming counties were to see an area of heavy snow pass through starting at about 11:30 a.m., lasting about an hour to 90 minutes, the weather service said.

Snow would fall in rates of at least an inch of snow per hour, reducing visibility to under a quarter-mile.

The weather service stated that "while the heavy snow will only last 60 to 90 minutes at any given location, this will be enough to cover most roadways."

After that snow area moved through Western New York, snow and freezing rain is still forecast for the areas south of Buffalo for the afternoon, the weather service said.

Freezing rain visited northern Erie and Genesee counties in the morning hours, with several traffic accidents reported on major roadways, including I-90 and Route 33, after accumulations began to cover Buffalo-area roads.