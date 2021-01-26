Freezing rain, snow arrives for city, Northtowns

Three to 5 inches of snow are expected in Buffalo, the Northtowns and Niagara County Tuesday , according to the National Weather Service.
Between 1 and 3 inches of snow, as well as a small amount of ice accumulation, are also predicted for some areas south of Buffalo.
Northern Erie, Niagara, Oreans, Genesee and Wyoming counties were to see an area of heavy snow pass through starting at about 11:30 a.m., lasting about an hour to 90 minutes, the weather service said.
Snow would fall in rates of at least an inch of snow per hour, reducing visibility to under a quarter-mile.
The weather service stated that "while the heavy snow will only last 60 to 90 minutes at any given location, this will be enough to cover most roadways."
After that snow area moved through Western New York, snow and freezing rain is still forecast for the areas south of Buffalo for the afternoon, the weather service said.
Freezing rain visited northern Erie and Genesee counties in the morning hours, with several traffic accidents reported on major roadways, including I-90 and Route 33, after accumulations began to cover Buffalo-area roads.
A wintry mix of precipitation started in the western Southern Tier around 8 a.m. Tuesday, with snow hitting areas to the north, including Erie County, at about 9 a.m.
Forecasters are predicting a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation, along with up to 3 inches of snow, in southern Erie, Wyoming and Livingston counties.
Fair weather through most of tonight. A wintry mix will move into the Western Southern Tier very early Tuesday morning with snow and some mixed precipitation spreading across the rest of Western New York during the morning hours. pic.twitter.com/FeEjXW2iS0— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 25, 2021
A winter weather advisory went into effect at 4 a.m. Tuesday for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. It runs through 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Another winter weather advisory is scheduled to go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties as snow and some mixed precipitation spread across the region in the morning, the weather service said. The advisory runs through 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The snowfall could affect the late-morning and the evening commutes.