Freezing rain forecast for areas east and south of Buffalo metro area

Freezing rain is expected to arrive in parts of Western New York south and east of the Buffalo metro area starting this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Forecasters predict the freezing rain will cause up to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation, with the largest amounts expected in areas closer to the Pennsylvania border.
A winter weather advisory for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties goes into effect at 2 p.m. and runs until midnight, the weather service said.
The freezing rain will create slippery road conditions.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
