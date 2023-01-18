 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freezing rain and sleet possible for Thursday morning commute

A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible Thursday morning, and could impact the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for sections of western and north central New York for Thursday.

The wintery mix outlook Thursday is for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Rain is expected after 9 a.m.

There's a chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m. today, followed by a chance of rain. It will be cloudy, with a high near 39 and wind gusting as high as 29 mph.

