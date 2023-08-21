A free, six-week workshop on chronic pain self-management is scheduled to start Sept. 8 and will continue from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on successive Fridays through Oct. 6 at the North Tonawanda Library, 505 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda.
The workshop, sponsored by the Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division and the Office for the Aging, is for those who suffer with chronic pain as well as their caregivers. It deals with both the physical facets of managing chronic pain as well as its emotional aspects. It is designed to provide participants with the skills to manage their daily pain through exercise and healthy eating. The workshops also will help them deal with difficult emotions, fatigue, problems sleeping and communicating with others.
To register for the workshop, call Stacy Knott, nursing operations manager with the Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, at 716-278-1900.
For additional information on how participating in the workshops can help those suffering with chronic pain, visit niagaracounty.com/departments/m-r/nursing/chronic_pain_self-management_program_workshops.php.