The workshop, sponsored by the Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division and the Office for the Aging, is for those who suffer with chronic pain as well as their caregivers. It deals with both the physical facets of managing chronic pain as well as its emotional aspects. It is designed to provide participants with the skills to manage their daily pain through exercise and healthy eating. The workshops also will help them deal with difficult emotions, fatigue, problems sleeping and communicating with others.