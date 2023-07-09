A free workshop on managing chronic pain begins Friday at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.

Presented by the Nursing Division of the Niagara County Department of Health in partnership with the Niagara County Office for the Aging, it will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday for six weeks.

Topics will include exercise, healthy eating, fatigue, sleep problems, difficult emotions, weight loss and communicating with family, friends and co-workers. Topics will be personalized for each participant's needs.

People with chronic pain or their caregivers can register by calling Nursing Operations manager Stacy Knott at 716-278-1900. Organizations and groups also are welcome to call to schedule free diabetes and chronic disease self-management workshops for their staffs and clients.

- Dale Anderson