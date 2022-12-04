Free winter weatherization kits available this week at five libraries in Erie County

State Sen. Sean Ryan's office will give away free National Fuel winter weatherization kits this week at five public libraries in Erie County.

The kits contain window insulation shrink film, a heat and air deflector, vinyl foam weatherseal and electric outlet sealers, along with information telling how to save money on energy costs.

Kits will be distributed Wednesday in Buffalo from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the North Park Branch Library, 975 Hertel Ave., and from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Elaine M. Panty Branch Library, 820 Tonawanda St.

On Thursday, kits will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Island Memorial Library, 1715 Bedell Road, and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the City of Tonawanda Public Library, 333 Main St.

Distribution will wind up Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kenmore Branch Library, 160 Delaware Road.