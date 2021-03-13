Free UB symposium will focus on justice and equity in schools

The University at Buffalo Graduate School of Education will host a two-day symposium discussing how to reshape education and transform schools into equitable, just and safe places for children.

Dubbed "Creating the Beloved Community," the symposium will feature keynote speaker Christopher Emdin, the New York Times bestselling author of “For White Folks Who Teach in the Hood and the Rest of Y’all Too" and “Urban Science Education for the Hip-hop Generation."

Additional speakers include Noliwe Rooks, director of the American Studies Program at Cornell University; Wendy Luttrell, executive officer of the Urban Education Ph.D. Program at the City University of New York Graduate Center; Shannon R. Waite of the Panel for Educational Policy for New York City's Department of Education; David E. Kirkland, executive director of the Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and the Transformation of Schools; and Terri N. Watson, UB Center for Diversity Innovation distinguished visiting scholar.

Scholars, faculty and community members will lead breakout sessions. The event is free and open to the public. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. To register, visit ed.buffalo.edu/beloved-community.

