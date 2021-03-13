 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free UB symposium will focus on justice and equity in schools
0 comments

Free UB symposium will focus on justice and equity in schools

Support this work for $1 a month

The University at Buffalo Graduate School of Education will host a two-day symposium discussing how to reshape education and transform schools into equitable, just and safe places for children.

Dubbed "Creating the Beloved Community," the symposium will feature keynote speaker Christopher Emdin, the New York Times bestselling author of “For White Folks Who Teach in the Hood and the Rest of Y’all Too" and “Urban Science Education for the Hip-hop Generation."

Additional speakers include Noliwe Rooks, director of the American Studies Program at Cornell University; Wendy Luttrell, executive officer of the Urban Education Ph.D. Program at the City University of New York Graduate Center; Shannon R. Waite of the Panel for Educational Policy for New York City's Department of Education; David E. Kirkland, executive director of the Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and the Transformation of Schools; and Terri N. Watson, UB Center for Diversity Innovation distinguished visiting scholar. 

Scholars, faculty and community members will lead breakout sessions. The event is free and open to the public. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. To register, visit ed.buffalo.edu/beloved-community.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Amid growing calls for resignation, Cuomo says he won't step down

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News