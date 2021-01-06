Free treats for teachers at McDonald's starting Wednesday

McDonald's has some sweet news for teachers.

Starting Wednesday, the chain will offer free "Thank You Treats" to teachers with valid identification: a baked good and coffee.

Teachers will receive one free hot or iced coffee of any size, plus the choice of one free apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll. No purchase is necessary, and all that is required is a valid school ID card.

The apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll are new additions to McDonald's McCafe Bakery menu, which is available all day.

The offer of a free bakery treat and coffee will be available free to teachers all day from Wednesday through Jan. 15.

