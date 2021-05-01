Free Them Walkers to raise awareness of human trafficking, 'modern day slavery'

Kelly Galloway is known by many as Buffalo’s own Harriet Tubman.
The Buffalo native founded RAMP Global Missions, a Christian humanitarian organization. She opened in Buffalo Project Mona’s House, a human trafficking restoration home and the Free Them Center.
And on Monday, Galloway and 13 other Free Them Walkers, including eight from Buffalo, will embark on FreeTHEM Walk, a 902-mile trek on the Underground Railroad to raise money and awareness about human trafficking, which Galloway says is modern-day slavery.
The walkers, who are called abolitionists to end human trafficking, will pay homage on their journey to abolitionists who fought to end slavery.
On Saturday, dozens of supporters including Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, Mayor Byron W. Brown and Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen held a rally for the FreeTHEM Walkers at City Hall to prepare them for their expedition.
“I have a responsibility to do the work that I’m doing. I realize that my ancestors were victims of human trafficking, bought and sold for labor, bought and sold for sex,” Galloway said. “There are still people enslaved today … Over 40.3 million people worldwide are affected, generating over $150 billion annually. It happens not just overseas, but it also happens right in our back yard.”
The trek begins in Lynchburg, Va., where Galloway attended college, and will end in Buffalo on June 19 for Juneteenth.
They’ll stop in Appomattox Court House, where the Civil War ended.
They'll journey to Virginia to the White House of the Confederacy in Richmond, and Warrenton, the last location to which Galloway traced her family back to former slaves.
There will be a stop at the Bucktown General Store in Cambridge, Md., where Tubman was struck in the head with a two-pound weight after refusing to help detain an escaping slave.
The walkers will go to New Castle, Del., where Thomas Garrett and John Hunn – abolitionists and workers on the Underground Railroad – were tried and found guilty of violating the Fugitive Slave Act.
The group also will visit Philadelphia, home of the Liberty Bell that became a symbol for the abolitionist movement after an anti-slavery publication first used the name Liberty Bell.
Other stops include the Albany home of Stephen and Harriet Myers, a headquarters for the Underground Railroad; New York City for the African Burial Ground National Monument; and Tubman’s home in Auburn.
To make a donation, go to www.thefreethemwalk.com.