Free Them Walkers to raise awareness of human trafficking, 'modern day slavery'

The trek begins in Lynchburg, Va., where Galloway attended college, and will end in Buffalo on June 19 for Juneteenth.

They’ll stop in Appomattox Court House, where the Civil War ended.

They'll journey to Virginia to the White House of the Confederacy in Richmond, and Warrenton, the last location to which Galloway traced her family back to former slaves.

There will be a stop at the Bucktown General Store in Cambridge, Md., where Tubman was struck in the head with a two-pound weight after refusing to help detain an escaping slave.

The walkers will go to New Castle, Del., where Thomas Garrett and John Hunn – abolitionists and workers on the Underground Railroad – were tried and found guilty of violating the Fugitive Slave Act.

The group also will visit Philadelphia, home of the Liberty Bell that became a symbol for the abolitionist movement after an anti-slavery publication first used the name Liberty Bell.

Other stops include the Albany home of Stephen and Harriet Myers, a headquarters for the Underground Railroad; New York City for the African Burial Ground National Monument; and Tubman’s home in Auburn.

To make a donation, go to www.thefreethemwalk.com.

