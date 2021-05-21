Free shuttle service to transport tourists between Niagara Falls and Lockport

A free Niagara Falls tourism shuttle will now travel to the Erie Canal in Lockport.
Officials gathered Friday at the Erie Canal Discovery Center in Lockport to announce the expanded route for the Discover Niagara Shuttle, a free service that has run between downtown Niagara Falls and Youngstown during the tourist season since 2016.
Four days a week, the shuttle will make three round trips each day from Niagara Falls to Lockport, said Sara Capen, executive director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, which sponsors the service. All of the shuttle's rides are free to both visitors and locals.
The Discovery Center at Church and Ontario streets, a short walk from the Erie Canal locks, will be the terminus for the trips to and from the Falls, which will operate Friday through Monday until Labor Day.
"We're going to have mini-shuttles that will take you to a lot more destinations than just the canal," Mayor Michelle M. Roman said. The "mini-loop" will run daily.
"This is a product that's been missing since Day One," said John H. Percy Jr., president of Destination Niagara USA, the county tourism promotion agency. "It is long overdue. It's wonderful to now give a visitor that connectivity that is so needed. When they come to a destination, they expect this."
The shuttle's Niagara Falls-to-Youngstown route also will run on weekends until June 25, after which it will run every day until Labor Day, Capen said.
"This was not an easy lift, and it was not an easy lift because it required a 1% increase in bed tax," said Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello, R-Niagara Falls. He was referring to the tax Niagara County and the cities of Niagara Falls and Lockport impose on hotel and motel bills.
The extra percentage point was earmarked for the shuttle, which, when it began, depended on grants from state agencies and local governments.
The county and the cities passed requests to the state Legislature for the tax increase in 2018, but the Legislature didn't pass it. They tried again in 2019, this time with success.
Since all of Niagara County's state legislators are Republicans, a nearly powerless minority in Albany, Democratic support was needed.
Assemblyman Michael J. Norris, R-Lockport, credited Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a Buffalo Democrat, with helping secure the funding.