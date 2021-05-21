Free shuttle service to transport tourists between Niagara Falls and Lockport

A free Niagara Falls tourism shuttle will now travel to the Erie Canal in Lockport.

Officials gathered Friday at the Erie Canal Discovery Center in Lockport to announce the expanded route for the Discover Niagara Shuttle, a free service that has run between downtown Niagara Falls and Youngstown during the tourist season since 2016.

Four days a week, the shuttle will make three round trips each day from Niagara Falls to Lockport, said Sara Capen, executive director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, which sponsors the service. All of the shuttle's rides are free to both visitors and locals.

The Discovery Center at Church and Ontario streets, a short walk from the Erie Canal locks, will be the terminus for the trips to and from the Falls, which will operate Friday through Monday until Labor Day.

"We're going to have mini-shuttles that will take you to a lot more destinations than just the canal," Mayor Michelle M. Roman said. The "mini-loop" will run daily.

"This is a product that's been missing since Day One," said John H. Percy Jr., president of Destination Niagara USA, the county tourism promotion agency. "It is long overdue. It's wonderful to now give a visitor that connectivity that is so needed. When they come to a destination, they expect this."