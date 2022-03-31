Free Saturday program helps caregivers better communicate with those with dementia

Seats remain for a free Alzheimer’s Association WNY Chapter Caregiver Brunch and Learn Saturday that focuses on how to better communicate with those who have Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

“It’s more than just talking and listening,” chapter officials said. “It’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect.”

The Effective Communication Strategies program provides practical information and resources to help.

The event takes place from from 10 a.m. to noon in the new chapter office, 6400 Sheridan Drive, Suite 320, in Amherst. Call 716-626-0600 or the association 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 to register.

