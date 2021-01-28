 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free rapid Covid-19 testing available for uninsured
0 comments

Free rapid Covid-19 testing available for uninsured

Support this work for $1 a month

Free rapid Covid-19 testing is available to people who don't have health insurance at Back to Basics Ministries, 1370 William St., and Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave.

Testing is conducted by Rapha Family Medicine by drive-thru and walk-up at both facilities. Results of the antigen tests are available in an hour or less.

Testing hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The costs of the tests are covered by corporate sponsorships. The locations also accept insurance to cover the cost.

Appointments are required and can be made by going to the Rapha website at raphamedicine.com or by calling 716-200-4122.

"This is a rapid test," said Pastor James Giles of Back to Basics. He said his result came back in about 15 minutes.

Maki Becker

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News