Free rapid Covid-19 testing available for uninsured

Free rapid Covid-19 testing is available to people who don't have health insurance at Back to Basics Ministries, 1370 William St., and Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave.

Testing is conducted by Rapha Family Medicine by drive-thru and walk-up at both facilities. Results of the antigen tests are available in an hour or less.

Testing hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The costs of the tests are covered by corporate sponsorships. The locations also accept insurance to cover the cost.

Appointments are required and can be made by going to the Rapha website at raphamedicine.com or by calling 716-200-4122.

"This is a rapid test," said Pastor James Giles of Back to Basics. He said his result came back in about 15 minutes.

Maki Becker

