Local residents are being invited to bring their picnic baskets, lawn chairs and favorite movie snacks to a free family event called "Movie Nights in Your Buffalo Olmsted Parks."

The event, which takes place every other Tuesday, kicks off tonight at sunset in Prospect Park on Buffalo's Lower West Side with a screening of the 2021 computer-animated, musical film "Encanto," about a family that lives in the hidden mountains of Colombia.

On Sept. 12 in Riverside Park, a screening will be held of "Raya and the Last Dragon," a 2021 computer-animated fantasy film about humans and dragons.

The final family film screening will take place on Sept. 26 in Cazenovia Park, with "Queen of Katwe," a 2016 film about a 10-year-old Ugandan girl and the missionary who taught her to play chess.

The event is sponsored by Buffalo Olmsted Parks and its community partners: Agustin “Pucho” Olivencia Community Center, Karen Society of Buffalo and the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service.