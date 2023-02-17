The two largest regional health insurers will provide several free and discounted activities during winter break next week to keep families active and engaged.

Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York presents its seventh annual February Fun with activities that include ice-skating, open play for those 4 months to 9 years old, and a special event at the Broadway Market.

Buffalo RiverWorks hosts Independent Health offerings that include ice skating, roller skating and climbing.

“This year more than ever, we know that families in our community are looking for ways to get out of the house and have fun during this winter break,” said Maureen Hanagan, Highmark manager of community affairs.

Related activities are open to all families in the region, as space allows.

Here’s the breakdown:

Highmark

Family Fun Day: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum, Canalside. Free for Highmark members; others pay as you will.

Free skate: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Ice at Canalside; 4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza (registration for this skate is required); 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Classic Rink, 41 Riley St., East Aurora.

Open Play: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Rolly Pollies, 4058 N Buffalo St., Orchard Park; 3 to 4 p.m., Rolly Pollies, 9630 Transit Road, East Amherst; 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Rolly Pollies, 1669 Hertel Ave., North Buffalo. Registration is required for all three.

Buy Black Buffalo: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday, Broadway Market, 999 Broadway.

Learn more and register for the open play and KeyBank skate at bcbswny.com/februaryfun. The weblink also includes a February Fun page with activities families can do on their own schedule. It includes downloadable coloring and activity pages, healthy recipes, and ideas for outdoor winter activities.

Independent Health

Here’s the lineup at RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.:

Ice skate and roller skate: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday. Skate rental discounts offered. Mini thermal lunch tote, kids gloves and pencil giveaways and other activities also on tap Wednesday.

Climb: Also noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday. Both levels of the ropes course cost $20, a $10 savings.

Independent Health members also save on a variety of RiverWorks activities year-round. Learn more more about those and related activities at independenthealth.com/events.