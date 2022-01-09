Free Covid-19 tests draw long lines, fall short of demand

People started lining up two hours early to get free Covid-19 test kits in some towns this weekend – and supplies ran out well before everyone who wanted one was able to get it.
Distribution was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday at Lincoln Park in the Town of Tonawanda. All the tests were gone long before noon.
“Hundreds of cars lined up on Parker and Parkhurst, in line before 9, and by 9:25, the police are driving down Parkhurst on loudspeakers in their patrol vehicles saying ‘there are no more test kits,’ ” one woman posted on Facebook.
Amherst had planned to start giving away the tests at 9 a.m., too. But by 7 a.m., traffic on Harlem Road began backing up.
Before too long, the line of cars stretched from the I-290 to the Cheektowaga town line, as people waited to pick up their Covid-19 tests at the Harlem Road Community Center.
“We anticipated the traffic, but we didn’t anticipate the line of cars,” Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa said.
In the hopes of alleviating the traffic congestion, officials starting handing out the tests an hour early. By 10:45 a.m., all 4,000 Covid-19 test kits had been given away, Kulpa said.
Likewise, distribution in Tonawanda began earlier than the appointed time – much to the dismay of some people who had waited in line as much as an hour, only to go home empty-handed.
Demand for the free Covid-19 tests outpaced supply throughout the Erie County, from north to south, in big communities and small ones. The county got 40,000 test kits from New York State, and distributed them to communities based on their population.
Evans, a town that’s a fraction of the size of Tonawanda or Amherst, had planned to distribute Covid-19 tests and masks on Saturday and Sunday. There were some masks still available for distribution on Sunday, but all the tests were gone on Saturday.
“The lines were busy at Highland Hose, Town Hall and Lake Erie Beach Fire Hall,” Supervisor Mary Hosler said in a Facebook post.
Moving forward, it is likely that some towns will adjust their distribution plans if they acquire more tests to give away.
Kulpa said that when Amherst distributed 8,000 face masks on Friday, things went much more smoothly. That’s because the masks were given out at the Amherst Senior Center, in the municipal complex on John James Audubon Parkway, which includes large parking lots that can accommodate cars waiting in line.
“That location works pretty well,” and it might make a good location for giving away tests, he said.
Test distribution in local communities will continue in the next few days, with each municipality arranging its own distribution schedule and location.
Buffalo officials have not yet decided on the specifics of distributing the city's tests, according to spokesman Mike DeGeorge.
“The city just received their allotment,” he said in a text message on Sunday. “Plans are being made for distribution early this coming week.”
In Western New York, 22.6% of Covid-19 tests were positive during the seven days that ended on Saturday, compared with the state average of 21.7%, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.