Free Covid-19 tests draw long lines, fall short of demand

People started lining up two hours early to get free Covid-19 test kits in some towns this weekend – and supplies ran out well before everyone who wanted one was able to get it.

Distribution was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday at Lincoln Park in the Town of Tonawanda. All the tests were gone long before noon.

“Hundreds of cars lined up on Parker and Parkhurst, in line before 9, and by 9:25, the police are driving down Parkhurst on loudspeakers in their patrol vehicles saying ‘there are no more test kits,’ ” one woman posted on Facebook.

Amherst had planned to start giving away the tests at 9 a.m., too. But by 7 a.m., traffic on Harlem Road began backing up.

Before too long, the line of cars stretched from the I-290 to the Cheektowaga town line, as people waited to pick up their Covid-19 tests at the Harlem Road Community Center.

“We anticipated the traffic, but we didn’t anticipate the line of cars,” Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa said.

In the hopes of alleviating the traffic congestion, officials starting handing out the tests an hour early. By 10:45 a.m., all 4,000 Covid-19 test kits had been given away, Kulpa said.