Free car seat inspections available this month in Erie, Niagara counties

Parents and caregivers of young children in Erie and Niagara counties who want to make sure their car seats are safe and properly installed can have them examined by certified safety technicians this month.

Special safety events will be held in Lockport, Niagara Falls and Pendleton in Niagara County and in Orchard Park in Erie County, as part of a yearlong initiative by state and local law enforcement and consumer safety groups to offer free inspections and teach caregivers how to choose and install the seats.

The first will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Extension in Lockport.

Two more will be held Sept. 18 – one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Station Market on Campbell Boulevard in Pendleton and another from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lewiston Fire Company No. 2, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road in Niagara Falls. The final event will occur from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Orchard Park Police Department, 4295 S. Buffalo St.