Free bike racks to be given away thanks to federal grant

GO Buffalo Niagara will be giving away bike racks.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
It's one thing to ride a bike, but what do you do with it when you reach your destination?

GO Buffalo Niagara has the answer. The group, which promotes sustainable transportation choices and is part of GObike Buffalo, is inviting community organizations and municipalities to apply for free bike racks.

The giveaway is thanks to a federal grant, which will underwrite the cost of 175 bike racks. There are 75 racks reserved for community organizations, such as block clubs, colleges, workforce training organizations and business associations. Another 100 racks are reserved for villages, towns and cities in Erie and Niagara counties.

"Over the past year, we have received thousands of survey responses from commuters in this area, and one of the challenges people cited often was a lack of bike parking near their place of work, or near businesses in their neighborhood," said Christine Krolewicz, outreach specialist for GO Buffalo Niagara.

Applications are due Feb. 28. Organizations and municipalities can learn about their eligibility and apply online at gobuffaloniagara.org/bike-rack-giveaway.

