Free at last: Buffalo man released after 20 years confined in psychiatric centers

“I’m anxious to start my new life, and excited about it,” Sutherland said. “My apartment is small, but I love it. I’m going to apply for social services, but I’m going to start working as soon as my treatment team allows me to do so. I want to work. I have a lot of experience working with computer software and I think I can help some small businesses.”

After fighting his requests for release for more than a decade, state officials suddenly changed course about five months ago and started making preparations for Sutherland to be released as an outpatient.

“It was weird. Not long after I lost my latest court decision, I started hearing that my treatment team was getting ready to request my release,” Sutherland said. “I have to think one reason for their action was that, in 20 years in the state system, I never physically harmed anyone.”

James Plastiras, spokesman for the state office, said the agency does not comment on issues involving particular patients. In response to questions from The News, he would only say that treatment plans for patients are determined by “the patient and their treatment team,” which is made up of medical professionals who understand the patient’s medical needs.