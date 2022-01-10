Free at-home Covid tests will be distributed in Buffalo on Tuesday

A total of 11,000 free Covid-19 at-home antigen test kits will be distributed at several locations across the City of Buffalo on Tuesday.

Of that, 7,500 kits will be given out via drive-through and walk-in processes set up at five community centers.

Free Covid-19 tests draw long lines, fall short of demand People started lining up two hours early to get free Covid-19 test kits in some towns this weekend – and supplies ran out well before everyone who wanted one was able to get it.

Proof of Buffalo residency will be required by showing a driver’s license or utility bill.

From 9 a.m. to noon, the kits will be available at the following locations on a first come, first served basis:

• The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St.

• Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E Delavan Ave.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St.

• Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave.

• Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St.

+2 Erie County communities begin distributing Covid-19 test kits Towns, villages and cities are distributing their share of the 40,000 Covid-19 at-home antigen test kits that they received from the county.

Each community center will have 1,500 test kits to hand out. The city's remaining allocation of 3,500 kits will be distributed through the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority to its residents and through the city’s senior centers.