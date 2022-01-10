 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free at-home Covid tests will be distributed in Buffalo on Tuesday
Free at-home Covid tests will be distributed in Buffalo on Tuesday

A total of 11,000 free Covid-19 at-home antigen test kits will be distributed at several locations across the City of Buffalo on Tuesday.

Of that, 7,500 kits will be given out via drive-through and walk-in processes set up at five community centers.

Proof of Buffalo residency will be required by showing a driver’s license or utility bill.

From 9 a.m. to noon, the kits will be available at the following locations on a first come, first served basis:

• The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St.

• Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E Delavan Ave.

• JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St.

• Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave.

• Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St.

Each community center will have 1,500 test kits to hand out. The city's remaining allocation of 3,500 kits will be distributed through the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority to its residents and through the city’s senior centers.

The rapid test kits are part of the shipment of 40,000 kits provided by New York State for distribution throughout Erie County, said Mayor Byron W. Brown, who made the announcement Monday.

Officials in his administration "are confident many more kits will become available soon" when the Erie County Department of Health receives its next shipment, Brown said. Each kit includes two tests. 

“I am very pleased to announce we will be putting 11,000 at-home testing kits into the hands of our residents tomorrow, as we face a surge in Covid infections due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus," the mayor added.

