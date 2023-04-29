YMCA Buffalo Niagara hosts Healthy Kids Day Saturday at its branches and camps.

The free event, open to the public, includes games, cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts and other activities to help families develop and maintain healthy routines at home.

Activities at participating branches run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Independent Health Family YMCA at 150 Tech Drive, alongside Erie Community College in Amherst; Ken-Ton Family YMCA at 535 Belmont Ave., Town of Tonawanda; Lockport Family YMCA: 5833 Snyder Drive, Town of Lockport; and William-Emslie Family YMCA at 585 William St.

Events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southtowns Family YMCA, 1620 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca.

Camp Kenan, at 8571 Lower Lake Road, Barker, and Camp Weona, 4025 Poplar Tree Road, Gainesville, host open houses from 2 to 4 p.m.

Visit ymcabn.org/healthy-kids-day to learn more about specific activities at each location.