Fredonia woman succumbs to injuries from two-vehicle crash

A Fredonia woman has succumbed to injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday in the Town of Pomfret, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Elizabeth Abram, 93, of Berry Road, had been taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for injuries that originally were said to be minor. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that she had died.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Abram was one of the drivers in a crash at about 3:30 p.m. on Van Buren Road near Farel Road in which one of the vehicles rolled over. The other driver, Birgitta Marrano, 71, of Fredonia, was not injured.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.