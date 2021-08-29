Fredonia woman succumbs to injuries from two-vehicle crash

A Fredonia woman has succumbed to injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday in the Town of Pomfret, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Elizabeth Abram, 93, of Berry Road, had been taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for injuries that originally were said to be minor. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that she had died.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Abram was one of the drivers in a crash at about 3:30 p.m. on Van Buren Road near Farel Road in which one of the vehicles rolled over. The other driver, Birgitta Marrano, 71, of Fredonia, was not injured.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
