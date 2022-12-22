Fraudulent bid for Covid relief leads to another prison sentence

A North Tonawanda man who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and violating supervised release was sentenced Tuesday to 28 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Michael Kornaker, 52, fraudulently applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration after his release from prison in the summer of 2020, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas A. C. Penrose.

"It only took one day – one day for the defendant, who had just started his term of supervised release after being released from prison for two prior fraud convictions, to commit a new crime," Penrose wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "As before, the defendant, trying to make some quick money, resorted to fraud."

Kornaker applied for $60,500 by using the name and personal information of another person.

The SBA approved the application, but when it attempted to transfer the funds to a bank account he controlled, the receiving bank rejected the funds because it exceeded the daily credit limit. The defendant’s niece uncovered his fraud scheme and alerted the SBA, according to court papers.