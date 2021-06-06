'Fraud' is latest charge in Hamburg highway superintendent race

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced last year that someone had filed an unemployment claim using his name and personal information.

“If it can happen to me, the chief law enforcement officer in the county, it can happen to anyone,” Flynn said in March 2020.

People committing unemployment insurance fraud often target those who are employed, because they are less likely to have an open unemployment claim, according to the Labor Department website. Those who work in health care, education, government and nonprofits have been particularly impacted, and the information likely came from a previous data breach, according to the Labor Department.

Hughes, an acting foreman who has worked for the Hamburg town Highway Department for nearly 27 years, also said the charge was false.

"I was getting full benefits from the town. Why would I need unemployment?" Hughes said.

Hughes has been a firefighter with the Big Tree Fire Company for 39 years, serving several stints as chief.