Franklinville man arrested after domestic altercation escalates

A Franklinville man was arrested after a domestic altercation escalated into a shooting Sunday night, State Police in Machias reported.

Darel D. Tingue, 55, was arraigned on a charge of second-degree assault, a Class D felony, and released under probation supervision.

Troopers said they responded at about 7:45 p.m. to a call for a domestic dispute in a home on Bakerstand Road in the Town of Franklinville.

According to the report, Tingue is accused of firing a shot from a pistol, striking a 31-year-old victim, after the victim had approached him with a bat during a verbal confrontation.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and is listed in stable condition.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

