Fourth of July fireworks back after Covid-19 hiatus – just not everywhere

By the time the restrictions were lifted, Lent said, it was too late to make arrangements to hold the show.

The Buffalo Bisons traditionally play at home on Independence Eve, with the game followed by a concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and fireworks to cap off the night.

This year, the Bisons are playing home games in Trenton, N.J., while the Toronto Blue Jays have taken over Sahlen Field. Asked whether the Bisons tried to arrange for fireworks after Toronto’s Friday night game in Buffalo, a spokesman referred a reporter to the Blue Jays, who did not respond to a request for comment.

Orchard Park was awaiting permission to put on its fireworks again this year, a town official told the Orchard Park Sun. By late June, after never hearing either way from state officials, the town canceled the show.

“It’s not fair to the company that would be doing the fireworks to keep them out there,” Councilman Eugene Majcrzak said. “This gives them an opportunity to find another home for the fireworks that they were going to do here.”

The Town of Amherst for nearly 20 years had held its fireworks show on UB’s North Campus at Baird Point. The show did not go on in 2020, nor will it happen this year, and Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said this was UB’s call.