Four teens killed when stolen Kia crashes at Kensington and Scajaquada

Four teenagers were killed Monday when the stolen car they were riding in crashed at the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway from the westbound Kensington Expressway, according to Buffalo police.

Five of the vehicle's six occupants were ejected through the glass roof of the vehicle, which hit a wall after traveling at what investigators believe was "excessive speed," Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

The occupants of the vehicle were between 14 and 17. Three of the four deceased were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth died at Erie County Medical Center.

One of the occupants remains in the trauma intensive care unit at the hospital.

A 16-year-old driver, the only occupant not to be ejected from the vehicle, was treated and released from ECMC, police said.

Gramaglia confirmed that the wrecked vehicle is a Kia model car. According to various news accounts from around the country, thefts of certain models of Kia and Hyundai cars have spiked, inspired by a social media fueled trend called the "Kia Challenge" on TikTok. It challenges teenagers to steal these particular model cars because of a vulnerability in some models' ignition system. These are models that start with a key fob instead of a push button start.

According to news reports, these models are targeted because they lack engine immobilizers, which are an electronic anti-theft device that prevents hot-wiring and allows a car's engine to be started only with the manufacturer-issued key, which is a standard anti-theft device in many other model vehicles.

"There are numerous cities across the country that are looking at, looking into or have filed lawsuits against Kia because of the ease that they are able to steal these cars," said Gramaglia at a news conference Monday.

"We began to see a sharp increase in the number of Kias locally that have been stolen. It started in other jurisdictions out west, working its way across major cities that have had this issue," he added.

Authorities said they were still working to confirm the identity of one of the deceased and that the families of the dead were still being notified.

The Buffalo teen was being held in police custody Monday afternoon, but had yet to be charged.