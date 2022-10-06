Four related fatal shootings in Clarence, Newstead called 'family tragedy'

A man fatally shot his mother and his wife at different locations in Clarence Thursday and then traveled to a shooting range in Newstead with his father where he killed the man and then himself, a police source told The Buffalo News.

The Erie County Sheriff's Department had earlier reported the four deaths.

“It’s a family tragedy,” Sheriff John Garcia said Thursday afternoon. His office would not confirm the identities of the victims but confirmed that all were related. “It’s a terrible, terrible event for everyone.”

He said the Sheriff’s Office was working to reach out to family members of the deceased.

“There’s no other suspects that we’re searching for,” he said.

Garcia said sheriff’s deputies were first called at 10:45 a.m. to the Ten X Shooting Club gun range at 8081 Greenbush Road, Newstead, where two men were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Then later, two other female bodies were found at separate private residences in Clarence, Garcia said. One of the victims was killed at a home on Shimerville Road. The other location could not immediately be confirmed. Police were alerted by 911 calls. All the victims died of gunshot wounds.

“We’re working three crime scenes right now,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the District Attorney’s Office on the investigation. Sheriff’s detectives and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit are at the three separate scenes.

A police source familiar with the shootings told The Buffalo News that one of the female victims was the shooter's mother and the male victim was his father. Garcia said he could not confirm or deny that information Thursday afternoon.

When deputies arrived, they found two men dead in an apparent murder-suicide. While investigating that incident, deputies found the two women dead at two locations in Clarence.

Newstead Fire Chief Chris Bower said volunteer firefighters were dispatched to the shooting range at 10:34 a.m. The initial report was of two unresponsive men with no word on their injuries.

Bower said he was met at the gate to the range by the club member who had made the call.

The member had been the only other person at the range when, he later told Bower, he heard the shots fired.

“He didn’t see it,” Bower said, but the member soon came upon the two victims and quickly called 911.

“I asked him if the scene was safe,” Bower said.

When the member said it was, Bower went in and found the two men dead from gunshot wounds in what looked like, as the Sheriff’s Office later described it, a murder-suicide.

Bower said he did not recognize either of the men, nor did the member to whom he spoke.

Bower and two other volunteer firefighters remained at the scene to answer questions from deputies and to fill out reports.

Reached about 3:15 p.m., Al Hopkins, president of Ten X Shooting Club, said he had been fielding calls all afternoon but he didn’t know much at all about what had happened.

“I’ve been told very little,” he said.

The private club has been around for decades, Hopkins said. It has more than 100 members now and the outdoor shooting range in Newstead is for their use only, he said.

The club also has an indoor range in Lancaster.

There are no employees at the club. Members typically bring .22-caliber pistols to shoot paper targets to practice for bull's-eye shooting competitions, Hopkins said.

Newstead Supervisor David L. Cummings also said he knows little officially about what happened at the shooting club. He said shootings with more than one victim are exceedingly rare in the largely rural community.

“It’s happened, there’s no question,” Cummings said. “But I can’t remember the last time.”