Four regional doctors talk about Covid-19 vaccine demand, reservations

Live! One of the most interesting things that happened was a few months ago after I was vaccinated, and more people started getting vaccinated, I saw my patient who is a 76-year-old retired pediatrician. I hugged her and she started crying. And I said, “My gosh, what’s wrong?” And she said, “this is my first hug in a year!” I don’t know we will ever get back to 100%, but to get to some part of that means a lot to people.

About 50% of his patients are fully vaccinated, 30% are waiting and 20% say they won’t get vaccinated. Those hesitant are most likely to say they fear long-term side effects, tend to resist vaccines and have a general mistrust of government and other institutions.

“I acknowledge upfront that I fully respect their right to decline the vaccination,” Madejski said. “Then I try and work on the science and try not to discuss the politics. We do get in discussion sometimes and if you look at voting in Orleans County, we’re a very red state. But eight out of 10 times, I’m able to work through that. I’ve had a couple patients who just say, ‘You know, the whole thing’s a fabrication.’ I think most people don’t really believe that in their heart of hearts. And the ones who truly do I guess just not have been exposed anybody who’s had the illness, which is pretty widespread.