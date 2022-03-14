 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four pets believed dead in Niagara County fire
0 comments

Four pets believed dead in Niagara County fire

Support this work for $1 a month

Four pets apparently perished in a fire Sunday evening that destroyed a home on Youngstown Wilson Road in the Town of Porter, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, the residents were not home at the time the blaze began. Deputies responded to a 911 call about the fire at 7:13 p.m. and found the building fully involved when they arrived.

Three dogs and a cat are believed to have died, the Sheriff’s Office said. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called to assist residents.

Firefighters from the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the blaze. According to the report, the house is believed to be a total loss. The cause is under investigation.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Two years after Covid hit, crowds are back and Buffalo is ready to party

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News