Four pets believed dead in Niagara County fire

Four pets apparently perished in a fire Sunday evening that destroyed a home on Youngstown Wilson Road in the Town of Porter, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, the residents were not home at the time the blaze began. Deputies responded to a 911 call about the fire at 7:13 p.m. and found the building fully involved when they arrived.

Three dogs and a cat are believed to have died, the Sheriff’s Office said. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called to assist residents.

Firefighters from the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the blaze. According to the report, the house is believed to be a total loss. The cause is under investigation.

