Jon Leon has spent much of the past year living in a tent under a highway overpass, enduring wind, rain and bone-chilling cold. But when a blizzard arrived in Buffalo on Dec. 23, Leon realized he probably couldn’t survive for very long unless he got indoors.

“I woke up at 12 o’clock and that thing was going,” said Leon, 31.

Walking backwards to shield himself from blasts of wind that made it difficult to breathe, Leon said it took him an hour to get from an encampment to a Code Blue emergency shelter at the Holy Cross Church campus on Seventh and Maryland streets, where he rode out the storm for several nights.

The Christmas weekend blizzard claimed 47 lives in Erie and Niagara counties, including two people who were found dead from hypothermia in a backyard tent on Normal Avenue. Leon said he knew the couple, Stephen D. Guard and Kristi Johnson, and if he had not left his tent when the blizzard kicked into high gear, he likely would have faced the same fate.

Two other people who died during the storm were believed to be homeless, according to police reports. Buffalo police on Dec. 24 retrieved a body from a vehicle near Jefferson Avenue and Best Street. The man was identified as Jimmy Batchelor, 73. On Dec. 26, the body of Kevin O'Sullivan, 55, was found under a bridge near Lincoln Parkway and Hoyt Lake. A police report said O'Sullivan had no known address.

Given the ferocity and duration of the blizzard, advocates for the homeless expressed a sense of relief the death toll wasn’t higher, especially among the region’s most vulnerable populations – those living unsheltered and on the streets.

A safety net of emergency warming shelters that’s been in place for more than a decade helped protect the street homeless, as well as others who face housing challenges or who were forced out of their homes during the blizzard due to power and heating loss, flooding from burst pipes and other storm damage.

In 2019, advocates for the homeless were devastated when Larry Bierl froze to death at a Williamsville bus stop in a late January blizzard where temperatures dipped to minus 3 degrees. Bierl, 69, was well known for walking the village streets, and his death prompted human services agencies to expand the Code Blue system, add a Southtowns warming shelter in East Aurora and create a homeless awareness task force.

In the winter months, the Code Blue shelter at Holy Cross and another one on Genesee Street near Jefferson Avenue typically shut down for the day at 7 a.m. They reopen at 9 p.m. when the temperature dips below 32 degrees.

The shelters stayed open around the clock during the blizzard.

“We knew it was coming, so we didn’t allow our shelters to close in the morning,” said Jean Bennett, Code Blue coordinator and co-chair of the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless. “Everybody was in already, so there wasn’t a lot of searching around to be done.”

Each warming shelter typically houses around 75 people on winter nights. During the blizzard, they had 120 people at each site, said Bennett.

“They made it as comfortable as possible,” said Desmond Doral, 52, who has been staying at the Genesee Street site on and off for about three months. “It was crowded.”

Doral said he spent time in prison and has been unable to find a job due to his criminal record. He said he’s changed but employers still focus on his record.

“That’s what they can’t get past. Not me. I’m past it,” he said. “I’m trying to find employment. Once I find employment, I’m outta here.”

900 homeless in Erie County

About 900 people, including children and families, are homeless on any given night in Erie County, according to homeless outreach workers.

Bennett has worked and volunteered in homeless services for 11 years. She said the number of unsheltered homeless people in the community has shrunk, in part due to federal Covid relief funding that has allowed enhanced services and expanded hours at emergency shelters. Most homeless people live in shelters or “couch surf” in the houses of family and friends and don’t consider themselves homeless.

But there are still some people sleeping outside in Buffalo in the middle of winter.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, the primary funding agency for homelessness services, requires that communities conduct an annual survey and count of the homeless. The 24-hour count was held from 7 p.m. Jan. 25 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26, with scores of staff and volunteers visiting area shelters, pantries, soup kitchens, the bus station, and other destinations to find, count and survey people who might be homeless. HUD uses the information in helping to determine how much money communities will receive to combat homelessness.

People who work in housing and services for the homeless said they were bracing for a higher count this year, due to the impact of the blizzard, as well as a housing market that continues to squeeze out people with lower incomes.

Bennett drove around parts of Buffalo with Jacob Hoffman, housing program manager for Restoration Society, and a Buffalo News reporter on a drizzly Wednesday night. On Lower Terrace, in a small plaza beneath the Skyway, they found a man huddled under a mound of blankets, with his back against a stone wall.

Hoffman approached and asked the man if he had a place to sleep last night.

“I slept here last night,” he responded. “I’ve been having trouble getting into Holy Cross. It’s been full a lot. City Mission has been full.”

The man identified himself as Kenny. He said he was 39 and originally from West Seneca. He was in jail during the blizzard and was released a couple weeks ago, he said.

Hoffman gave him some packaged food and a bottle of water. He asked Kenny how often he had been homeless in the past three years, and he responded “at least half of it.”

Later in the night, Bennett and Hoffman spied a sleeping bag and other items tucked beneath the Kensington Expressway overpass ramp on Michigan Avenue and stopped to check. Hoffman called out multiple times to see if anyone was inside the sleeping bag, but no one answered.

Under an I-190 ramp

They got a tip from a regular at Harbor House nighttime drop-in center that someone might be living under an overpass near the Church Street ramp to Interstate 190.

After they arrived there, Hoffman followed some footprints in the snow through an opening in a chain-link fence to reach a tent covered by tarps. A couple shopping carts were nearby, along with a suitcase and another tent that appeared too tattered to be used.

Hoffman called out, asking if anyone was inside the tent to participate in a survey for the Homeless Coalition. Leon emerged. “How did you know I was here? Did you see the light?” he said.

Leon seemed happy to talk. He said he originally was from Puerto Rico, was homeless for about a year and had stayed in shelters “maybe three or four times.”

The 2022 point in time count found 22 unsheltered homeless people, down from 33 in 2020 and in 2019. But unsheltered homeless are often harder to locate and count. Some may live in abandoned buildings or cars or camp out of sight in wooded areas, and thus not get included in the count.

Those who work with the homeless in Buffalo also said they suspect the unsheltered numbers would be much higher if the HUD point in time count was held during the summer months.

A Buffalo News reporter returned to the 190 overpass encampment to interview Leon more extensively, but he could not be found.

Instead, Connor Reese, 23, of Cheektowaga was inside the tent with a cigarette and a small carton of chocolate milk. Reese said he couldn’t afford to pay rent anymore and had been living in a junkyard in Cheektowaga prior to the blizzard.

He got a ride into downtown before the storm and ended up at the Holy Cross shelter, where he spent a week. He found out about the tent a few weeks ago and said three or four other people have been sharing it.

When it gets too cold, Reese said he goes to shelters at night and spends time at the public library during the day.

He said he’s working to overcome a drug addiction and has connected with the Department of Social Services to find low-income housing. He said he sometimes panhandles to be able to buy cigarettes and snacks. He’s trying to land another job but admits it isn’t easy with no address to call home.

“Who wants to hire a kid who’s wearing pajamas and smells like he hasn’t showered in two weeks, because he hasn’t showered in two weeks?” he said.

Reese said he grew up playing Little League baseball, graduated from Depew High School and worked for a while as a cook in area restaurants.

He said he completed a drug rehabilitation program and was sober for two years before he began using again. And he talks wistfully about being able to enjoy simple diversions someday, like a good film at a cinema.

“I haven’t been to a movie in years, man. I just want to see a movie,” he said.